GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As the bush fires continue raging in Australia, the local efforts to help are picking up. Many organizations are now sending money or homemade items to help the injured people and animals.
Ecologists in Australia now believe more than a billion animals have died. They've also said the tragedy could be moving more species closer to extinction.
Just a little bit of yarn from South Carolina can help the animals suffering thousands of miles away. For Alexis Barfoot, it's time she uses to unwind.
She's teamed up with the Animal Rescue Craft Guild and is sewing items together that can help save the animals.
"We're a big crafting family, we like to do it and we're big animal lovers so anything that we could do to help and you can do it while you're watching TV," she said. "So sewing, knitting, crocheting, if you can sew a straight line then you can sew a lot of these patterns. They are pretty simple."
Her family has teamed up with crafters from around the globe who have been getting to work sewing all kinds of things.
"Koala mittens to protect their burnt feet, we have pouches for sugar gliders or wallaby's," she said. "We have bat mats with pillows so they can wrap the bats up, keep them protected. We have 3D hanging pouches for wallaby's and kangaroos and we also have smaller items like crocheted nests."
She said she knew she had to something after she saw the heartbreaking pictures and videos showing the so many animals suffering.
"It's absolutely devastating, we've lost over a billion animals in the fires, you can't imagine that number," Barfoot said. "These are animals that you can only find in Australia, you can't find them any other place in the world. We just really want to help protect those icons."
She said she loves all animals, but there's one in particular that's been on her mind.
"Particularly the koalas, we've lost over 30,000 of them and they need to be on the endangered species list after this," she said. "One problem is that the eucalyptus trees that they eat are filled with oil so their instinct is to go up those trees to avoid the flames but unfortunately those trees are eviscerating and blowing up."
