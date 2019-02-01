GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Three employees from Greenville Water are being credited with rescuing a woman and her three pets after her house caught fire on Wednesday.
Lovick Richardson tells FOX Carolina she was having lunch with her dogs when the power went out. She didn’t realize there was a fire at first and she asked the Greenville Water employees working outside if they’d done anything to cause an outage. They hadn’t. A minute later she came back out saying her house was on fire and disappeared back inside.
Concerned, Greenville Water employees Chuck Turner, Allan Vindas and Mario Irby jumped into action, grabbing the fire extinguisher from their truck and running inside. They put out the flames and also helped Mrs. Richardson get her two dogs and rabbit safely out of the house.
“Honestly, it was just the right timing when everything unfolded,” said Vindas, “What are the odds of us being there at that moment? She was very grateful.”
“Very grateful,” says Richardson, “Two of them even came back by on Thursday and checked on me to make sure I was doing so I thought that was just above and beyond.”
Mrs. Richardson says the fire started because squirrels had gotten into her wiring and chewed the coating off. She’ll spend a few days in a hotel while the fire damage is cleaned up. She told FOX Carolina her two shelter dogs and rabbit were the only things she wanted to get out of her home immediately.
And she doesn’t know what would have happened if the crew from Greenville Water hadn’t stepped in.
“They really saved the day,” she added.
