GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for Greenville Water said the company is experiencing a network outage on Wednesday that was preventing workers from accessing their network and phone systems.
Water service was not affected.
Greenville water released this statement about the issue:
We are currently experiencing technical difficulties concerning network connectivity (phones and computers) and ask for your patience as we take the appropriate steps to restore normal business operations.
Please note that these issues do not impact the safety of water that is treated and maintained by our facilities.
We have no reason to believe that any confidential information maintained on our systems have been accessed without authorization, and we are working with experts to restore network operations as quickly as possible.
Your patience is appreciated, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing.
Greenville Water posted on Facebook that customers can call 864-246-6853 to report emergencies or leaks.
Greenville Water’s downtown office, located at 407 W. Broad Street, is open and accepting cash and check payments.
