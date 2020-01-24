GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for Greenville Water said the company was the recent target of an international cyber-attack which led to a network outage on Wednesday.
"While this attack has caused technical difficulties for staff and been a temporary inconvenience for customers, it has not and will not impact or compromise the safety and delivery of water that is treated and maintained by our facilities," Emerald Clark said in a news release
Water service was not affected by the outage.
Clark said Greenville Water took "immediate and appropriate action to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate the potential impact, as well as determining" the origin of the attack.
David Bereskin, Greenville Water CEO said the company has been taking measures to defend against such attacks.
“We have been preparing for potential attacks for years and put specific protections in place to ensure the safety of our data and the integrity of our water. While this has caused a temporary disruption, we are fairly certain that our data has not been compromised,” Breseskin said in a news release. “It has created a situation where we have lost access for a brief period of time, but we anticipate normal business operations being restored in the next two – three business days.”
The company is in contact with regulatory authorities and said more information will be released to the public when it is available.
