GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Water customers may be having trouble making payments as the company takes steps to return to their normal business operations after a cyber attack last week.
The company took to social media to alert customers of the payment issues:
Although payments cannot be taken over phone or email at the time, the company says CheckFreePay locations at all Wal-Marts are accepted, or cash or check as well.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Greenville Water's recent phone & computer issues were result of 'international cyber-attack,' company says
