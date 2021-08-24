GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Water is warning customers to be aware of people claiming to represent the utility to gain access to their homes.
The company said it was made aware of an incident at a customer's home in Travelers Rest when two people, a man and woman, went to the customer's home around 9 p.m. claiming they were there to test the water.
A news release said the duo was wearing Greenville Water shirts, but since the customer did not see a Greenville Water vehicle, they did not allow them access to their residence.
Greenville Water said the following things are how you can identify an actual employee:
Greenville Water will never come to a customer’s home after 5:00 p.m. unless the customer has initiated the request or if there is an emergency such as a water outage, a water main leak or water line break.
Greenville Water crews will never try to gain access to a property without prior authorization or a scheduled appointment initiated by the customer.
- Greenville Water employees drive distinctively marked Greenville Water vehicles, wear uniforms with Greenville Water logo patches and carry a Greenville Water photo identification card.
“Greenville Water considers the safety of our customers to be a top priority, and we want to reassure our customers that they can trust us but that it is always good to be cautious when in doubt,” said Greenville Water Public Relations Manager, Emerald Clark in a news release. “In the case of the individual who encountered these scammers, they did the right thing by not allowing these individuals to gain access to their home and reporting it to Greenville Water.”
To report information to Greenville Water’s Customer Service Department call 864-241-6000 or visit their website.
