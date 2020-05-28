Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - As Greenville businesses move to reopen, Greenville Water Works wants to remind business owners and the community of its recommendations for restoring water quality.
Greenville Water is encouraging a proactive approach that includes flushing stagnant water from your pipes as a preventative measure to improve overall water quality.
Officials say this helps reduce any possible lead levels or bacterial growth after prolonged periods of non-use.
Consistent with EPA guidelines, Greenville Water recommends the following to maintain water quality:
- Faucets: Run at full flow for at least 2 minutes
- Toilets: Flush at least twice (this will help to move fresh water through the plumbing)
- Showers: Run at full flow for at least 2 minutes
- Other Appliances/Apparatus: We recommend flushing other appliances and apparatus thoroughly, at full flow, bringing fresh water into the system. If you have an appliance, such as a refrigerator or ice maker that has a filter, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for replacing water filters upon completion of flushing.
Greenville Water Works says the process of flushing allows for fresh disinfected water to move through the pipes.
The proactive flushing practice moves older water that has been sitting in the pipes, out of the building and brings in fresh water.
Fore more on the process, click here for the EPA's Flushing best practices or here for the EPA's Guidelines on Restoring Water Quality.
