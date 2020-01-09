GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Yolanda Banks of Greenville is asking the public to step in and help with a major medical need.
Banks was diagnosed with kidney failure back in 2015 and almost one year ago, doctors told her she needed a new kidney.
Time for her has not been easy.
Banks also suffers from type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.
Since her diagnosis, she’s been attending dialysis for three days a week, at least three and a half hours hooked up to a machine. FOX Carolina asked her how that process and she says painful.
"Dialysis drains me so bad. If I'm not weak, I'm cramping because they may have pulled too much fluid," Banks said.
Banks is asking anyone who will listen if they can spare a kidney to help her out. She’s asked people via Facebook and Instagram.
Getting a new kidney is what she feels will restart her life, but until then, “I just got to live with it now,” she said.
Banks yearns for moments of the past.
"I used to go bowling, use to go shopping all the time... I don't do nothing no more. I used to be a CNA," she said.
A life that was once dedicated to taking care of other people is now in need of being taken care of.
Banks’ blood is Type O. Her donor must be living.
If you would like to help Banks, please feel free to reach out to Danilza Collado, RN at 404-605-4284; email: danilza.collado@piedmont.org or Leanne Whitehead at 404-605-4605; email leanne.whitehead@piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.