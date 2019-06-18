GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cassandra Brayboy still gets a kick at watching her surveillance videos. She said a former employee of hers was caught crawling on the ground in her basement after breaking into her Greenville home.
She said it's the second time in the past year he's broken in.
"This time he came when my grand-kids were here," Brayboy said. "They were upstairs so he targeted just the basement, went down there, grabbed some cash that was on my desk and went into my change jar."
All of that after sneaking in through the dog door, she said. Brayboy jokes about it, but deep down she said it hurts to know she was betrayed.
"This young man I took under my wing, helped him get a job and a drivers license, gave him employment and it really is very disappointing and it hurts," she said. "It's not just the money, it's the betrayal. It's the betrayal and the fact that he thinks he can just slither like a snake in the grass and I feel violated. I feel totally violated."
She's scared knowing Patrick Robinson is out on bond. Police said he's walking around after breaking into her home twice now.
Brayboy said she forgave him the first time, but this times she's not so sure.
"Forgiveness was for me because I couldn't hold onto that anger," she said. "I saw him at a family gathering, I hugged him at Christmas and I forgave him at that point. That's why I don't understand why he would come back and try to get me again."
She said the money he stole was for an employee and was just swiped by someone she said she would have done anything for.
Now he has two strikes and she said she's not waiting for a third.
"God's got a special place for you and you can't keep going around and doing people wrong and thinking that you're not going to get your turn," Brayboy said. "I will be there every time there's role call for you to stand for these charges. I will be right there waiting and watching, picking my peace."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.