Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, residents awoke to a fright at some apartments in West Greenville when they discovered their homes were on fire.
The fire, located near Douthit Street and North Leach Street off Academy involved a three unit building.
Nitara Good-Jones who lives in one of the affected apartments said that she was awoken by smoke alarms going off and that's when she noticed smoke coming through the floor.
"I was sleeping in the living room, I woke up, smoke started coming up through the floor. I was kind of panicking, because I didn't have any clothes on, I rushed to put on some pants and ran outside to figure out what's going on."
That's when Jones tells says she saw flames shooting out the back of the apartment.
Jones says someone ran down the street to the fire department which is just next to the apartments while she called 911.
We know that West Greenville Fire department responded to the fire and they say everyone got out safely.
Jones, who is 19-years-old said she had only lived in the apartment for about a month and had saved up to get her own place. Jones said she is thankful for her smoke detectors and credited them with saving her life.
