Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office announced the name of a woman killed in Greenville from a dog attack.
According to the coroner's office, the 52-year-old victim, identified as Nancy Cherryl Burgess-Dismuke, was attacked on Yale Street in Greenville on Thursday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.
Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill says the victim suffered multiple, extremely severe, dog bites to her upper arms resulting in a large volume of blood loss.
According to the sheriff's office, a neighbor witnessed the attack and was able to get the victim to safety away from the dogs and called 911.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene they applied tourniquets to the victims arms in an effort to stop the bleeding.
Dill says that Greenville County EMS treated Burgess-Dismuke on scene, and was then transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she died about seven hours later.
According to the coroner's office, multiple dogs were in the home at this time, but an autopsy will be needed to determine which dogs were involved in the attack.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and coroner's office are still investigating the case.
