GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville woman is headed to federal prison after she was convicted for a second time of making and spending counterfeit cash.
United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced Tuesday that Jessica A. Dishinger, 24, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to manufacturing counterfeit money. The judge also sentenced Dishinger to three years of court-ordered supervision once she is released from prison.
This was Dishinger’s second federal counterfeiting conviction. Her first came when she pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit currency in May 2017.
In this second case, Greenville police arrested Dishinger in the summer of 2018 after she used several counterfeit bills as payments at various places in the city. Police got a search warrant for her home and found several counterfeit bills, a printer, paper cutter, and other items commonly used by counterfeiters.
Police said Dishinger created the counterfeit cash to help fund her methamphetamine habit.
