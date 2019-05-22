GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A woman is suing a Greenville Burger King restaurant after she claims she has been diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome after suffering symptoms since eating improperly cooked food at the restaurant back in 2016.
Lanice Spurgeon filed the civil suit on April 11 against the Burger King on West Faris Road and Nationwide Insurance.
In the lawsuit, Spurgeon claims she ate at the restaurant in May 2016 and ordered a $4 value meal consisting of a Jr. bacon cheeseburger, onion rings, chicken nuggets, and a Sprite.
She claims the food had a “slimy taste” and she had to force herself to vomit after eating it.
Spurgeon says she returned to the restaurant and was given a refund.
The woman said she returned that evening and advised the restaurant manager she would be seeking medical treatment for extreme pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and other symptoms.
Spurgeon likened the pain she experienced as similar to “labor pains.”
She says doctors referred her to a stomach specialist and it took more than two years of testing before a diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome.
The lawsuit also includes correspondence between Nationwide and Spurgeon, in which the insurance company offered more than $3,000 to resolve the matter.
Spurgeon, however, is asking for $350,000 for “medical expenses, missed work, medication, gas mileage,” as well as “public embarrassment, excessive weight loss,” and additional damages.
FOX Carolina reached out to the manager of the Burger King on Faris Road, who declined to comment.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Burger King's corporate office for comment but have not received a response.
