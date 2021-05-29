GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - May is Stroke Awareness Month, something that many people not be aware of.
FOX Carolina spoke with Jordan Hamblen, a Greenville woman who had a stroke back in September 2014.
She was only 24-years-old and had been married for only six months at the time.
We asked Hamblen what it was like when she experienced the stroke, “I started feeling this extreme pain in the back of my head, like where my neck is. The room started to spin and I started just feeling sick, and I couldn’t sit up anymore.”
She had two strokes, but it took multiple hospital visits and doctor consultants to figure out what the problem was
“We actually found out that I had had two strokes. The first one was a clot and the second one, because they didn’t catch it actually burst and started to pressure my brain stem,” said Hamblen.
She did undergo emergency brain surgery, we’re told a piece of her Braine had to be taken out because it was no longer functioning.
According to the American Heart Association website, ten to 15 percent of people 18 to 45 have strokes.
The organization states the best way to spot a stroke is using the acronym F.A.S.T: face drooping, arm weakness, speech, time to call 9-1-1.
Jordan urges people to become self advocates of their health.
For more tips on stroke awareness, just click here.
