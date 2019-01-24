GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville YMCA said they will work with furloughed and unpaid federal workers so they can maintain their Y memberships.
“At the Y, we keep our doors open for all, and we never want membership dues or program fees to be a burden on families. During the shutdown, we want to let every federal employee who is affected know that we will work with you so that you can maintain your Y membership and not have to sacrifice your active lifestyle or childcare program,” the YMCA posted on its website.
The Y is also inviting any federal employees who are not members to come and work out as a guest.
“Exercise and connecting with others is a great way to reduce stress in this trying time,” the website states.
Affected federal employees are asked to contact the Y at 864-412-0288 or email info@ymcagreenville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.