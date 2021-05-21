GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The big gator is here! The Greenville Zoo's new alligator has arrived and his display will open to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Zoo officials say the alligator, rescued by Reptile Discovery Programs in Plant City, Florida, is 12 feet long and 500 pounds.
The alligator hasn't been named yet. The Greenville Zoo Foundation will have a naming contest soon.
