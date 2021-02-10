GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Looking for the perfect gift this Valentine's Day for that special someone or that not... so special someone? The Greenville Zoo has you covered.
The Greenville Zoo is allowing people to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach for Valentine's Day.
The "Name a Roach" package is $15 and will include:
- A certificate of naming digitally sent to you to share with that special someone or keep for yourself.
- A (first name of the hissing roach) mention on a pre-recorded encounter with the Madagascar hissing cockroach exhibit to be aired on Facebook on February 14, 2021.
To purchase this Valentine's Day package, call Olitsia Marshall at 864-467-4542, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.
The last day to purchase the package is Friday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.
