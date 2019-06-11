Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Greenville Zoo announced that Autumn, the zoo's 13-year-old female giraffe is pregnant!
This will be Autumn's fifth pregnancy and zookeepers say the birth is expected sometime in July.
It was in October of 2012 that Autumn gave birth to her first calf, Kiko, who now resides at the Toronto Zoo. Sadly, Autumn's second pregnancy in 2014 ended with a stillborn calf following a breech birth. Her third calf, Tatu was born in February of 2016 and transferred to the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania.
Autumn's fourth calf still resides at the Greenville Zoo with Autumn and dad Miles. Kiden, who was born in January of 2018 is expected to remain at the zoo for another year. With all her previous calves being transferred before the next was born, Kiden will be the first to be present at the zoo with a sibling.
“Every birth is special and unique and with Kiden remaining, this will be the first time that Autumn gives birth with her previous offspring still in tow,” said Greenville Zoo Administrator Jeff Bullock. “We are closely monitoring Autumn’s condition, which appears to be progressing well, so now we just wait and watch.”
The Greenville Zoo is part of a cooperative breeding program known as the Species Survival Program. Currently there are 118 Masai giraffes in zoos around the world: 65 females, 52 males, and one undetermined.
In addition to participating in the SSP, the Greenville Zoo says they have also contributed $6,687 to giraffe related conservation efforts over the past two years through its conservation fund.
The public can also watch via the zoo’s webcam here.
