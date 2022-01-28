Greenville Zoo - Generic.jpg

Generic image of the Greenville Zoo (FOX Carolina/ July 16, 2020)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo said it will be closed for the next weeks to complete their larger annual maintenance projects.

The zoo said it will be closed starting Jan. 31 until Feb. 11.

The zoo will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 12.

