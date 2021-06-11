GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo is giving you the opportunity to name their new 12 foot long alligator.
In order to name the 500 pound reptile, you must visit the Greenville Zoo any time from June 11 to June 20 and leaving your name suggestion in the drop box inside the alligator exhibit.
Zoo staff will choose the top five names and open online voting from June 23-30.
Zoo officials say anyone may vote with a donation of any amount. The name that brings in the most donations will be the winner.
