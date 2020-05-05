GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) For 48 years, lions have been stars at Greenville Zoo. For the last ten years, brothers Chuma and Saied have been the Kings of the Zoo.
But, due to the significant decrease in revenue the zoo has seen since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their gates to visitors, the lion brothers may not be able to stay in the Upstate much longer.
The Greenville Zoo Foundation took to social media to spread the word about a new den and exhibit they need to construct for the big cats in order to meet the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's high standards.
Construction for the new project was supposed to begin this year, but the zoo says even dipping into their Fund Balance won't get them to the goal they need to successfully pay for and build the exhibit.
Greenville Zoo says they have a $1 million gap to close in order to get the exhibit up and running - and keep their lions.
Those interested in helping the zoo, not just for their lion exhibit but to help them care for all of their animals, click here.
MORE NEWS:
City of Greer's larger parks will reopen on May 6 with limited use
SCDNR says if a bear is spotted in your neighborhood, take down your bird feeders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.