GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo is offering a new way to connect people with their animals as the zoo remains closed.
The zoo on Tuesday announced ZooMeetings.
Anyone who makes a contribution of $75 or $100 can partner with the Greenville Zoo to have a virtual Zoom meeting with their favorite zoo animals.
Click here for more information.
To schedule a ZooMeeting, call the Greenville Zoo Education Department at (864) 467-4850, email zooed@greenvillesc.gov or visit www.greenvillezoo.com/ZooMeeting. A minimum of 48-hours’ notice is requested.
The zoo has been closed since March 14 and has canceled all events through May due to the coronavirus outbreak.
