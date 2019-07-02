GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Autumn, the Greenville Zoo’s female Masai giraffe, went into labor early Sunday evening and gave birth at 10:25 p.m. to a calf that zoo officials said was up within the first hour and was nursing shortly after midnight.
A team of zookeepers and veterinary staff examined the calf Tuesday and determined the new baby is a boy.
He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Greenville Zoo director Jeff Bullock said zoo staff will likely allow the calf access to the giraffe exhibit on Wednesday.
Then, on Thursday, older sister Kiden will be allowed to join Autumn and the calf on exhibit so that she can meet her brother.
Miles, the zoo’s adult male giraffe, is currently separated from Autumn and the calf to allow time for them to bond.
MORE NEWS - Diner's 'My girlfriend isn't hungry' menu option goes viral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.