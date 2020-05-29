GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville Zoo has opened it gates again after being closed for the last two months due to the coronavirus. The opening is exclusively for it's members Friday May 29th through Sunday May 31st according to Zoo officials.
Zoo Members are asked to make online reservations so the amount of people in the Zoo at one time can be monitored, according to Lynn Watkins, the Education Curator for the Greenville Zoo.
"We have social distancing markers, we have hand sanitizers located throughout, water fountains are closed, our concessions is open, our gift shop is open but there's a limited capacity," said Watkins.
Today hundreds of people showed up at their reserved times to walk around and enjoy the animals.
Jasmine Ho and her son traveled all the way from Raleigh, North Carolina to come to the Zoo.
"The best part is seeing all the animals and how they're cared for. We get a lot of walking so there's nice exercise and the fresh air so that's always nice," said Ho.
The Curator says the Zoo will be open to the general public on June 8, 2020 and that all visitors will need to schedule a reservation online to be able to get inside.
