GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville Zoo has taken conversation action to save a northern water snake, who was washed out from her home during flash flooding, according to their social media.
Officials say the northern water snake was found entangled in plastic netting, typically used for containing sod or holding fruits or vegetables.
The reptile curator inspected the animal and found that the mesh could have been keeping the snake from eating. The snake was reportedly lethargic and very cold. Officials believe the flash flooding had washed the animal out of its home.
The Greenville Zoo's veterinary staff provided an antiseptic scrub, a dose of antibiotics to fight off infection and patched up the animals wounds.
The snake was eventually released after recovery, and officials affectionately named her 'River.'
