GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo said a name has been selected for the baby Sumatran orangutan born on August 7 to parents Lana and Kumar.
She will be called Adira.
Adira is short for Adiratna, an Indonesian name meaning “beautiful jewel,” the zoo said.
The winning name was submitted by Julie Terhune from Williamsburg, MI and was selected by the zoo staff members who have been caring for the baby since her birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.