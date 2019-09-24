GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Pot-bellied pigs are said to live an average of 12 to 18 years.
Greenville Zoo's Ozzie lived to be well over 19.
The zoo announced the passing of the longtime resident on their Twitter account Tuesday.
One of the hardest parts of working with animals is watching them pass. We recently lost one of our longtime residents, Ozzie, the pot-bellied pig. While pot-bellied pigs are said to live to 12-18, Ozzie was well over 19. Ozzie has been a part of our zoo family since 2000. pic.twitter.com/VOaVSX3uns— Greenville Zoo (@greenvillezoo) September 24, 2019
They said Ozzie has been a part of their family since 2000.
"One of the hardest parts of working with animals is watching them pass," they zoo said.
