Greenville Zoo's Ozzie

Greenville Zoo announced the passing of their pot-bellied pig, Ozzie, on September 24. 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Pot-bellied pigs are said to live an average of 12 to 18 years. 

Greenville Zoo's Ozzie lived to be well over 19. 

The zoo announced the passing of the longtime resident on their Twitter account Tuesday. 

They said Ozzie has been a part of their family since 2000.

"One of the hardest parts of working with animals is watching them pass," they zoo said. 

