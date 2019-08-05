GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Zoo is celebrating one of its own with an under the sea themed birthday party!
Little Adira, a Sumatran orangutan, was born on August 7, 2018 to her 34-year-old mother, Lana, and 14-year-old dad, Kumar.
On Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Orangutan Exhibit in the zoo's Asia Section, the three will be celebrating Adira's first year on earth with an "Under the Sea" themed party.
The event will feature presents, cake, party favors and swimming pools for the little family.
Adira is the zoo's first baby orangutan born since 2006.
Zoo Administrator Jeff Bullock says Adira's successful birth was a collaboration of several experienced and caring individuals.
“This is a celebration of not only the first birthday of one of the world’s most endangered primates but also of what can be accomplished when caring, generous people contribute their unique skill sets and work together to achieve a common goal for our community,” said Bullock.
