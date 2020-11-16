GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced on Monday that Autumn, the zoo’s 14-year-old female Masai giraffe, is pregnant again. The staff confirmed the pregnancy through hormone analysis after reviewing the zookeepers’ daily logs and the zoo said the birth is expected to occur in late November/early December.
This will be the third calf for Autumn and Miles, the zoo’s male Masai giraffe, who will be 12 in January.
Kiden, the pair’s first calf, was born in January 2018 and was transferred to the Oregon Zoo in Portland, OR this past April.
Kellan, their second calf, was born in June 2019 and still lives with them at the Greenville Zoo.
Kellan is expected to receive a placement recommendation to another zoo next year.
The zoo staff will continue to closely monitor Autumn’s condition and will keep people updated on her progress through the zoo’s Facebook page.
People can also check in on Autumn's progress via webcam at https://greenvillezoofoundation.org/camera/.
