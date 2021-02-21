GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Grenville Zoo says that Autumn, its 14-year-old giraffe, gave birth to a new calf on Sunday afternoon.
According to the zoo, the baby was born at 2:28 pm and was standing on its own. This is Autumn's sixth calf, according to the Greenville zoo. The zoo says that the new calf does not yet have a name and its gender is not yet known.
Autumn's calf will nurse for nine to 12 months and is expected to double in size during its first year alive.
The father of the new calf is a 12-year-old giraffe named Miles, who the zoo says has been in Greenville since 2016.
Greenville Zoo director Bill Cooper shared his thoughts on Autumn's new calf in a statement.
“We are excited to welcome our new baby giraffe. This is another success towards ensuring the future of Masai giraffes."
According to the zoo, Masai giraffes were declared endangered in 2019 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
