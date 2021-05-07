GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville's 17th annual arts and culture festival, Artisphere, is back downtown this weekend!
Artisphere will feature work from over 100 vendors from around the country Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9.
According to organizers, this year's event will be gated with three points of entry: the intersection of River and Augusta at South Main Street, Markley Street at Fluor Field, and Wardlaw Street. The event is gated in order to manage crowd size.
In order to regulate attendance, there will be a timed and ticketed entry. Click here to buy tickets.
More information on Artisphere 2021 is available on their website.
MORE NEWS: SC Governor says pandemic-related unemployment programs ending in June
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.