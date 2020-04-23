GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville, Greenville County, the Greenville Chamber and the Greenville Area Development Corporation on Thursday announced they have launched a Business Recovery Task Force to listen, guide and support as our community begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The action-oriented alliance is comprised of eighteen members representing a variety of industry, business, nonprofit, education and financial sectors," said Greenville city spokesperson Beth Brotherton in an email. "The mission is to promote an environment that supports Greenville’s business community and its employees and provide a platform that offers information and access to local, state, federal resources."
Brotherton said the first meeting was held virtually Thursday morning and the team addressed the following topics:
- Insights from local business, medical professionals and community leaders
- Resources to assist with local business recovery
- Guidance from trade and professional associations
- Support for small and minority-owned businesses
- Takeaways, lessons learned and opportunities for innovation
- Long-term changes and impacts
Greenville Mayor Knox White opened bu stating, “The last few months have been extremely difficult for our nation, state, and local community. As a leader in your respective industry, your insights and experience will help us identify how to best support local businesses, industries, and organizations as we transition from the pandemic emergency and focus on the path forward. We have a great tradition of creativity, perseverance and strong public-private partnerships in Greenville.”
The city of Greenville said these are the current steps the team members are taking to provide relief and recovery:
City of Greenville
- ATAX/HTAX late payment relief
- Continuing payments to City vendors ($1.2M last week)
- Continuing to provide services to the development community - approving hundreds of permits and sharing resources and information with local businesses
- Market Connect – connecting TD Saturday Market vendors directly with customers
Greenville Chamber
- Formal outreach callsto investors to check pulse, gauge impact, direct to resources, and offer encouragement
- Online Employer Resource Guidedelivering updated information on state government messaging, federal assistance (CARES Act), and know-how to manage through the pandemic
- Community Matterslive webcast 2x weekly connecting participants to business and community leaders who share timely and vital information
- Business Impact Surveypartnership with City of Greenville and GADC to gauge impact of COVID-19 on area businesses
Greenville Area Development Corporation
- Assist existing employers within established industry sectors to sustain and recover their workforce, and to source or provide essential supplies needed due to the COVID pandemic
- Approach potential new businesses in manufacturing, distribution, and offices with added emphasis on healthcare, IT and software, pharma, food processing, and bioengineering
- Provide specialized support to businesses with federal and state programs during the economic recovery
- Review the County's economic development policy to see if adjustments may be needed during the economic recovery phase.
- Assist launch and promotion of statewide SC COVID-19 Emergency Supply Sourcing & Manufacturing resource to connect those needing essential medical supplies with those who can provide or manufacture it (https://sccovid19.org/)
