GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Greek Festival is back! Starting Friday, you will be able to experience authentic Greek food and pastries all weekend long.
Greek Fest will be held at Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 406 North Academy Street. The festival will run Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Event organizers say this year's Greek food will be offered through a drive-thru and a limited outside dining area.
Click here to view the menu.
MORE NEWS: Krispy Kreme offering free limited edition graduation dozen to 2021 seniors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.