Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced on their Facebook page that the WWE Smackdown show scheduled for May has been postponed.
According to the post, the live appearance has moved and will now be an episode of Monday Night Raw which will be held on October 5.
Officials with Bon Secours Wellness Arena say all original tickets for May's Smackdown will be honored for the rescheduled date.
