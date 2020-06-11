GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville city leaders and healthcare officials are asking people in Greenville County to take the coronavirus threat seriously, to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings in public as the county has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
Mayor Knox White said Greenville needs to do better at following health guidelines and admitted that he too has been lax at times.
Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC said South Carolina saw 687 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 125 of them from Greenville County, one day after Greenville County saw it's highest ever daily caseload (with 145 cases reported Wednesday).
Greenville County also accounted for 2 of the 13 new deaths in the state from the virus.
Traxler said Greenville County has seen 2,492 cases of the virus and 67 deaths since the outbreak began.
Traxler also revealed that Greenville County has a higher infection rate than some entire states.
Dr. Wendell James with Prisma Health also called on the community to work together.
"This is not fiction," James said.
He added, "We can mange this, but we have to do it as partners. We need to work through this together as a community, but it can’t be business as usual as it was in the past."
Dr. Eric Ossman and Dr. Marcus Blackstone, of Prisma Health and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System respectively, both spoke on the need to avoid gatherings with multiple people.
Ossman said the virus is not spreading in hospitals and in businesses where proper health and safety guidelines are being observed, but rather when people gather in close group settings.
They had no problem allowing the racist liberal slobs to riot and protest these past 2 weeks.
Too many totally inconsiderate people in this area who absolutely refuse to wear masks, obey the one way isles in grocery stores, and not properly social distance. They also strongly dispute the reported numbers on Covid.
