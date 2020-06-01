Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Local community activists are continuing their efforts to spark change after thousands protested in downtown Greenville over the weekend.
Supporters of Black Lives Matter and Fighting Injustice Together showed up in front of Greenville City Hall Monday morning in hopes of speaking with Mayor Knox White.
Mayor White responded to their call and met with the group at City Hall in a closed-door meeting at 11 a.m.
Black Lives Matter Upstate branch founder Derrick Quarles said his organization is calling on other community members, pastors and leaders to move Greenville forward from recent events because protesting is part of the equation to invoke change.
Bruce Wilson of Fighting Injustice Together said they hope to get elected officials involved in a round table to discuss ways to invoke change. Wilson says they hope to discuss revamping the Citizen Review Board within the Greenville Police Department, as well as new officer training.
Beth Brotherton, with the city, said leaders are looking forward to more discussions with the community for the best ways Greenville can begin making changes for the better.
"Anytime you can view something as a learning opportunity and as a listening opportunity, you're going to make the most progress and growth," she said. "You have to have a starting point somewhere."
While conversations are just beginning, Brotherton says the city hopes this is the start of something bigger.
"I hope that our city can be an example where peaceful protest has become productive conversation," she said.
After the meeting, the activists said their main goals are ensuring the city hires a new police chief who supports everyone and for the city's citizen review board to have subpoena power to investigate use-of-force complaints.
One 16-year-old activists said The demonstrators in Greenville hope to set an example for keeping marches and rallies peaceful.
"We are here to set an example for the other states that we can be peaceful, that we can do this without violence,” she said.
Activists said the ball is now in the city's court to begin making changes.
"Greenville has an opportunity to show that it is a progressive city where police brutality will not be tolerated," said Effia Nwangaza.
Quarles added that the anger George Floyd's death will likely not subside until changes in policy can be seen in action.
“We’re going to stay angry until we start to see changes," he said.
