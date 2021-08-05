GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bring your appetite because Restaurant Week Greenville makes its return on Thursday!
The 11-day culinary tour of Greenville's local food culture will begin Thursday, Aug. 5 and end Sunday, Aug. 15.
Participating restaurants will offer special menus for dining in. Some restaurants will also offer takeout and delivery options for those who wish to stay home.
Click here for a list of participating restaurants and menus.
