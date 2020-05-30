GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County’s sheriff and the city’s interim police chief showed their support for a Black Lives Matter Rally on Saturday following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
A police officer has been charged with third degree murder in Floyd’s death after the officer was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck after he was in handcuffs and on the ground.
“We are looking forward to changing the perception and the way things are done,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.
Both Lewis and Interim Chief Howie Thompson said they and their officers were on scene to protect the group’s right to protest.
“We are here to work with them in any way we can,” Thompson said. “We want to learn from this too.”
“It’s important for everyone to have their voices heard, and we’re going to make sure that happens safely and peacefully,” Lewis added.
