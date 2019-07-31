GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a woman they are calling “Moped Momma” who is reportedly wanted for autobreaking and financial fraud.
Greenville police posted details about the case on Facebook Wednesday.
Police said the woman broke into a vehicle at McBee Station Apartments during the early morning hours of July 25 and stole multiple items, including credit cards.
Before the theft, police said she was seen driving a green moped around the apartment complex wearing a large sun hat.
Police said Moped Momma has been using the stolen credit cards at multiple locations, including the Spinx on Pendleton Street, a Family Dollar Store, and a 7-Eleven Convenience Store.
Police provided a photo of her making one of the fraudulent purchases.
Anyone with information about Moped Momma is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463) or GPD’s non-emergency line at 864-271-5333.
