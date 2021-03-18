GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Resident Greg Cullen says he and his family are taking things very seriously after some of the storms of the past year in Greenwood County, and even more recently, elsewhere.
“I actually had friends down in Austin, Texas, who experienced just a crazy snowstorm couple weeks ago, and that made me so scared for what is coming our way,” Cullen said.
FOX Carolina asked him what he’s doing to prepare this time around; his response was that he’s learned to expect the unexpected.
“I filled up my car's gas tank, making sure that was taken care of. I got some gallons of water, some non-perishable foods," Cullen said. “Our health, that’s priority number one," he added.
Johnathan Graves with Greenwood District 50 says going to e-learning Thursday is a precautionary measure after recent weather reports.
“If there is a power outage in some areas, there is a grace period for e-learning days as far as when students need to complete assignments," he told FOX Carolina.
Graves says having families and buses full of kids out on the roads Thursday is just too risky. Luckily, he says the pandemic has made their ability to transition from in-person learning to e-learning much easier.
“We have built up some familiarity there with parents, students, and staff, about what the expectations are for those days," he said.
“We have the potential for storms, pretty severe storms, and isolated tornadoes in areas," said Greenwood Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney. “We could have some localized flooding," he added.
McKinney says their vehicles are gassed up and ready to go. But there’s not much more they can do until they have something to respond to.
“We don’t know where they may hit," McKinney said of possible isolated tornadoes the county could experience Thursday. “That’s the big issue we are having through here. These are more unpredictable than, say, a hurricane."
He says residents should air on the side of caution and pay close attention. Cullen agrees.
“The worst thing you could be in right now – is trying to think at the last minute that you could prepare for this," Cullen said.
