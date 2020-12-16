Greenwood District 50 FILE

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County School District 50 has disciplined some students after fights in a campus bathroom were posted to social media.

According district communications director Johnathan Graves, students at Northside Middle School were having fights in the boys' bathroom. An investigation began once a report was made, and school leaders confirmed such fights had happened. The district noted there were no injuries, but students were still disciplined according to the Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook.

"We appreciate school administration acting swiftly and promptly in dealing with this matter,” Graves said. "The safety of our students is our top priority."

