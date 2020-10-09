GREENWOOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood School District 50 superintendent Dr. Steve Glenn announced Friday that the district will eliminate the A/B learning option during the spring semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Glenn says that the face-to-face and virtual learning options will still be available during the spring semester. According to Glenn, the number of A/B classes at many Greenwood schools has declined due to demands for face-to-face learning instead.
The superintendent says that parents will be asked to complete a survey on the spring semester during parent teacher conferences later this month. Glenn expressed his gratitude to Greenwood School District families in a news release.
"Thank you again for your patience and cooperation during these uncertain times. We truly believe these times are making us better and stronger as a school district and community!"
