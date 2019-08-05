GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Greenwood apartment complex was ravaged by a fire and left 8 units damaged, officials say.
Firefighters responded to Deerfields Apartments over the weekend, the Chief says.
The Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes confirmed that the fire was likely caused by discarded smoking materials on the first floor.
Upon investigation, firefighters found that the fire went straight up the vinyl siding and into the attic, which resulted in the roof collapsing.
The American Red Cross confirmed they are assisting families in those units impacted, a total of 14 people, 4 of which were children.
MORE NEWS
Hospital dogs brought in to help those affected by El Paso mass shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.