People returned to their former homes Monday to pick up what was left of their belongings (Aug. 5, 2019)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Greenwood apartment complex was ravaged by a fire and left 8 units damaged, officials say. 

Firefighters responded to Deerfields Apartments over the weekend, the Chief says. 

The Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes confirmed that the fire was likely caused by discarded smoking materials on the first floor. 

Upon investigation, firefighters found that the fire went straight up the vinyl siding and into the attic, which resulted in the roof collapsing. 

The American Red Cross confirmed they are assisting families in those units impacted, a total of 14 people, 4 of which were children.

