GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenwood County coroner said an 81-year-old man died after a crash Wednesday morning along the 300 block of Chinquapin Road.
Gary Hudson Smith Jr. was driving south when the coroner said Smith’s vehicle ran off the road and hit multiple trees.
Smith was alone in the car and died at the scene, the coroner said.
