GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The county coroner released the death of a man who was involved in an early morning shooting that occurred in the Pearl Street and Osborne Avenue area.
He was identified as 48-year-old Cody Alex Hawkins.
Unfortunately he passed away at the hospital, authorities say.
An investigation is now under way.
