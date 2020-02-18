GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner has identified a man who died after his moped was struck by other vehicles in Greenwood on Monday.
Coroner Sonny Cox said 51-year-old Tony Lee Patterson of Old Abbeville Highway died after crashing along Ninety Six Highway.
The wreck happened along the 300 block just before noon on Monday.
Patterson's moped was headed north when he was struck by another vehicle that was passing him, causing his bike to run off the shoulder of the road and hit a guard rail.
The manner of death has been ruled accidental.
Greenwood police are investigating the crash.
