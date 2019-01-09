GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office need help tracking down an attempted murder suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies said they are searching for Jahvious Devonta Strong-Smith in connection with a crime that occurred on New Year’s Day.
Deputies warn Strong-Smith is considered armed and dangerous and ask anyone who encounters him to not approach or make contact.
Anyone with information on Strong-Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Murdock at 864-942-8590.
