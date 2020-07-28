GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood County deputies say a teen has been charged in connection to a shooting over the weekend.
According to an incident report from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Windmill Circle the morning of July 25 after receiving a shots fired call.
Arriving deputies came upon a car that had crashed into a van, but could not find anyone on scene that appeared to have been involved in the incident.
A short while later, the incident report states that two witnesses did eventually come back to the scene. The man and woman informed deputies that they had been in the vehicle when someone had shot at them while they were driving.
Deputies also learned that another shooting had occurred along Windmill Circle, though details on that incident were not immediately available.
Witnesses said they were riding in the car together when they heard loud pops as they turned from Possum Hollow Road onto Cemetery Road. They told deputies that when they ducked to avoid what sounded like gunshots, the car ran off the road, hit a fence and then hit the van sitting in a nearby yard.
The man and woman reportedly ran from the vehicle and up the road.
According to the incident report, witnesses said someone had been standing outside a residence holding something with both hands when shots were fired. A witness reported that they saw someone shoot at the car.
Through their investigation, deputies were able to identify Kentorious Daqwaun Wilson, 17, as the suspect. He was arrested hours after the incident and is facing charges, including attempted murder.
MORE NEWS:
Second suspect in death of missing Anderson Co. 1-year-old gets $10,000 bond
Greenville County says preliminary numbers indicate 1/3 of student population enrolled in virtual program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.