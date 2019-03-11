GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a former K-9 officer has passed away.
Deputies said "Ruby," a bloodhound, retired in January 2017. She passed away Sunday night at the home of her longtime partner and handler, Joseph Brooks, where Ruby has lived since her retirement.
“GCSO would like to recognize Ruby for his tireless hours of training and service to our office in the pursuit of missing persons and fleeing fugitives all for Greenwood County. Thank you, Ruby,” deputies posted on Facebook.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Woman arrested after dog suffering from 'chronic starvation' found abandoned in Union County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.