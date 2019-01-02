GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood County deputies are searching for suspects in at least three cases where multiple bullets were fired into homes.
The first shooting was on Christmas Eve, around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Florida Avenue.
Deputies said a woman woke up to the sound of gunshots and then found seven bullet holes in her home. Neither she nor her son were hurt.
The other two cases happened on December 30 around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Florida Avenue and the 100 block of Oakview Court.
In the Florida Avenue case, deputies said a woman was letting her dogs out and noticed her back sliding-glass door was shattered and then saw a bullet hole in the blinds that were covering the door.
In the Oakview Court case, deputies said a husband and wife also awoke to gunfire> deputies found 21 shell casings at that scene and several places in the house where bullets had struck, including the bathtub, ceiling, kitchen cabinet, and several windows and doors.
No one was hurt in the shootings but deputies said the victims in the Oakview Court case told them their son had been hurt in another shooting two days earlier.
Deputies said Wednesday they believe the shootings are gang-related, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office 864- 942-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.